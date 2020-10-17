Two injured in shooting on South 7th Street, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a shooting reported in the Limerick neighborhood Saturday morning injures two people.
MetroSafe said calls came in around 11:46 a.m. to the intersection of South 7th Street and Oak Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man in his mid 20s in a car that had been shot multiple times. The man was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be OK.
Around the same time, another man arrived at University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, police believe both incidents are related. That man was also reported with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
Investigation is ongoing by LMPD’s Homicide Unit.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
