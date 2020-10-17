UK wins 34-7 at #18 Tennessee, first win in Knoxville since 1984

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK defenders returned two Jarrett Guarantano first half interceptions for touchdowns and outscored the Vols 17-0 in the second half for 34-7 win. It was the Cats first win in Knoxville since 1984, snapping a 17-game losing streak.
Kelvin Joseph got the scoring started, returning a Guarantano pick 41 yards for six points early in the second quarter.
Then Jamin Davis returned one 85 yards to give the Cats a 14-0 lead.
A Matt Ruffalo 30 yard field goal made it 17-0.
Tennessee finally got on the board late in the second quarter when Ty Chandler scored from four yards out. It was 17-7 at the half.
The Cats removed all doubt with three second half scoring drives.
Terry Wilson connected with Allen Dailey, Jr., for a one yard touchdown to complete an 11 play, 76 drive and make it 24-7.
Ruffalo added a 27 yard field goal and Chris Rodriguez a two yard touchdown run early in the fourth for the final margin.
“I think it’s unfair for our team to inherit any of those kind of things,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “We’re responsible for what we’ve done the last couple years.”
The Cats improve to 2-2 overall and in the SEC. The Vols fall to 2-2.
The Cats have forced 10 turnovers in the last two weeks, wins over Mississippi State and UT.
UK visits Missouri (1-2) next Saturday at 4 p.m.
