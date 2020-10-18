Anonymous survey asks for community input on LMPD policies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police has recently been the center of controversy, from civil lawsuits to the Breonna Taylor investigations, and leadership changes as well.
A Chicago-based, security risk management company, Hillard Heintze, has been hired to conduct a top-to-bottom review of the police department.
Over the weekend, the firm launched its anonymous community input survey. The survey’s purpose is to gauge the relationship between LMPD and the community officers serve.
“Do I believe that this survey is actually going to change LMPD? No,” community activist Milly Martin told WAVE 3 News.
The call for change during protests led to looting and serious damage to the city.
However, it also was a sign to those elected to lead to help find a way for a community, who says the status quo is oppressive, to heal.
Mayor Greg Fischer spoke to WAVE 3 News when the top-to-bottom review of LMPD was announced.
“We’re doing this top-to-bottom review in conjunction with the search for a new police chief as well,” Fischer said. “The new chief, he or she will have a template for improvement to move forward.”
So what does this review and survey entail?
It asks questions about LMPD’s community involvement, safety, procedural justice, contact and satisfaction and personal demographic information.
For people like Martin, she says this isn’t enough. She said she has seen and experienced enough in her 28 years living in Louisville and her perception is set in stone.
“Our children are sitting at home right now due to NTI, COVID, listening to ‘No Justice, No Peace, Prosecute the Police,'" Martin said.
She said as a community advocate, she’s tried to get community engagement with her neighborhood’s youth from LMPD, but nothing materialized.
The review goes beyond the community survey; like what the security risk management firm will do.
According to Hillard Heintze’s website, experts will assess and evaluate practices, protocols and performance. The team will take a look at the community’s relationship with the officers and vice versa through calls for service, staffing and ride-alongs.
LMPD employees can talk about their perception on the department.
The survey will be open through October 27 until 11:45p.m. Click or tap here to take the survey.
