FORECAST: A few showers today, more likely tonight

- TODAY: Cloudy with a few showers
- TONIGHT-TUESDAY AM: Waves of rain, especially across southern Indiana where a couple of inches are possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A mostly cloudy sky will be the rule today with a few showers moving through. Temperatures will rise into the low to mid 60s for highs.
Rain becomes likely tonight as the cold front moves into the region. The best chance for rain will be in southern Indiana and it decreases the farther southeast you live. Lows will be milder in the 50s.
Rain is likely on Monday, especially along and north of the Ohio River, but the exact placement of the front will be key. A big temperature gradient is likely to setup with highs in the upper 50s in Indiana to near 70 near the parkways in Kentucky. A rain chance continues into Monday night with lows in the 50s.
A front stalls in the area keeping the chance of showers in the forecast into Tuesday morning. Much warmer air surges into the area mid to late week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s once again before another cool-down next weekend.
