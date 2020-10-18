FORECAST: Wet start to the week

- TONIGHT-TUESDAY AM: Waves of rain with totals ranging from 1-3 inches in Indiana to less than an inch southeast of the parkways in KY
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain becomes likely tonight as a cold front moves into the region. The best chance for rain will be along and north of the Ohio River. The farther southeast you live of Louisville, the lower the rain chance will be. Lows will be milder in the 50s.
A cold front draped across the area will be the focal point for waves of rain through the day Monday. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s in Indiana to the upper 60s south of the parkways in Kentucky. Occasional showers will continue Monday night. Temperatures fall back into the 50s for lows.
Scattered showers will still be possible into Tuesday morning followed by drier conditions during the afternoon. Temperatures will vary depending on the placement of the front, but most locations will see highs in the 60s.
Much warmer air returns mid to late week when highs reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another cold front brings our next chance for rain Friday into Saturday.
