Gov. Beshear: 812 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 5 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update Sunday on the commonwealth and its fight against the novel coronavirus.
In a statement from the governor’s office, Beshear said that case numbers in Kentucky are still concerning, as high numbers of cases continue to be reported.
“All of the things that we want to do, like fully reengaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously," Beshear said. "Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hotspots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky.”
Sunday’s report confirmed 812 new cases of COVID in the commonwealth, with 116 of those cases reported as children aged 18 and under. The youngest report Sunday was just one month old.
The total number of cases in Kentucky is now 87,607.
Five more deaths were also reported Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 1,317.
Beshear’s update also reminded Kentuckians that starting tomorrow, the commonwealth will begin updating the statewide positivity rate using COVID-19 PCR tests reported electronically.
“PCR tests are the most reliable test for finding active disease in those currently infected and more than 90% of all COVID-19 tests currently performed in Kentucky are PCR tests," Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health said.
Due to limited reporting, some information will be delayed until Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
