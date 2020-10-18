Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 1,629 new cases, 19 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health released an update with new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
The health department confirmed 1,629 new positive cases in Indiana Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 147,582.
Case numbers reported are lower than the past three days, where the state had broken the record number of single-day cases for three consecutive days Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Saturday’s report came in at 2,521 new COVID-19 cases.
There were 19 additional deaths due to COVID-19 reported on Sunday according to the ISDH. There have been 3,704 total deaths due to the virus in Indiana.
An additional 9,891 individuals have been tested according to Sunday’s report, with 26,740 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 1,555,437 individuals have been tested in the state, with 2,512,174 total tests administered.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate is now at a 6.2 percent average for all tests administered, and an 11.4 percent positivity rate for unique patients.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 14,715 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 2,906 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Recoveries from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now at 106,319 unique patients, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 80.9 percent Sunday.
