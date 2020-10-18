Indiana woman dies after being struck by vehicle on riding lawnmower, police say

An Indiana woman has died after being hit by a vehicle while operating her lawnmower Friday, according to Indiana State Police. (Source: Pixabay)
DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana woman has died after being hit by a vehicle while operating her lawnmower Friday, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said that officers from ISP and the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle and utility tractor collision on County Road 675 North near Portersville Road around 6:35 p.m. Friday.

Investigation revealed that Ruth A. Meyer, 60, from Jasper, was riding her lawnmower when she entered the road from the south into the path of a vehicle traveling west on County Road 675 North.

The driver was unable to avoid collision and struck the lawnmower. Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash.

Police said alcohol or drugs did not contribute to this crash. The crash is still under investigation by ISP.

