JCPS reopening CARE Hotline helping those struggling with rent, paying bills, mental health and more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is restarting its CARE Hotline to help connect families with needed resources and services, with a specific focus on counseling and mental health supports.
Starting Monday, October 19, families can call (502) 313-CARE (2273) for counseling assistance and referrals for emotional, behavioral and mental health needs as well as referrals for basic needs such as food, clothing and utilities.
The CARE Hotline, through the Academic Support Programs Department, will be operated by retired school counselors with years of experience in school-based counseling support. Operators will also be able to offer assistance, resources and referrals for:
- Domestic violence
- Drug and alcohol addiction support
- Unemployment
- Homelessness
The line will be open from 3 - 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will run through Jan. 26, 2021.
The operating hours will give families the opportunity to contact a school counselor and receive assistance with referrals and connections to school-based counseling services after regular business hours.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.