Lou City now two wins away from a USL championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Louisville City FC will host another Eastern Conference title match after defeating St. Louis FC 2-0 on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium. Next Saturday night at 7:30 P.M., Lou City will host Tampa Bay for the right to advance to the league’s championship finale.
Cam Lancaster scored a goal early in the first half to put the home team in front for good.
Lou City improved its unbeaten streak to 13 games and padded its winning streak to seven.
It was Saint Louis FC’s final game as the club is folding as Major League Soccer begins in its home market.
