Man arrested after police find drugs, trafficking materials in parked car outside Nelson Co. dollar store

NELSON CO., Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made by the Nelson County Sheriff after officers find drugs and trafficking materials in a car parked at a dollar store Friday.
According to Captain R. B. Jones of the Nelson Co. Sheriff’s Office, calls were received around 8 p.m. to the store on the 6600 block of New Shepherdsville Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
Store personnel told police the vehicle had been running in the lot for about two hours.
When officers arrived, they found a suspect who had first identified himself as Jordan Ratcliff. Investigation later revealed his name as Evan Ratcliff, 27.
The vehicle was searched and officers found about a pound-and-a-half of suspected crystal methamphetamine and about a pound of suspected heroine.
In addition, officers also recovered a handgun, more than $2000 in cash, and other evidence of trafficking according to police.
Ratcliff was charged with two counts of trafficking in controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of theft of identity without consent, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, along with other charges and two outstanding warrants, according to the Nelson County Sheriff.
He has been booked at Nelson County Jail. His court date has not been announced.
