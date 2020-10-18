Police searching for missing 14-year-old from Louisville last seen Oct. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is currently searching for a missing teenager last seen on October 13.
According to a release from LMPD, an Operation Return Home has been issued for Rubichisel Calderon.
Rubichisel is listed as 5 foot, 3 inches tall weighing around 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen in the 4600 block of Shenandoah neighborhood. Police said the teenager was last seen walking away from the area and has not been heard from for several days.
LMPD said that Rubichisel has a broken foot and walked away from the area wearing a boot. She was possibly last seen in the Willow Creek subdivision.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
