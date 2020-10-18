Three juveniles sent to hospital following shooting at Seneca High School parking lot, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation by Louisville Metro Police is underway after a shooting reported at Seneca High School sends three juveniles to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 1:26 p.m. to the 3500 block of Goldsmith Lane on reports of a shooting.
LMPD Sgt. John Bradley confirmed officers arrived and found three juvenile victims at the scene who had been shot. No details were provided on the ages of the victims.
The three victims were sent to the hospital and are expected to recover according to Sgt. Bradley.
Police said the incident is not tied in any way to the school or a school function, and the incident was isolated to the parking lot of the school.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
