AutoZone hosting drive thru job interviews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – AutoZone is hiring and people can attend an interview from the comfort of their car.
The company announced it would host four drive-thru interview events.
The hiring events will take place at the following date and locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Oct 20: 2231 Hikes Lane, Louisville, Ky. 40218
- Oct. 21: 6231 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Ky. 40219
- Oct. 28: 3940 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, Ky. 40216
- Oct. 29: 9202 Westport Road, Louisville, Ky. 40242
