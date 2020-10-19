AutoZone hosting drive thru job interviews

The company announced it would host four drive-thru interview events in Louisville. (Source: WTVM)
By Sarah Jackson | October 19, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT - Updated October 19 at 8:54 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – AutoZone is hiring and people can attend an interview from the comfort of their car.

The company announced it would host four drive-thru interview events.

The hiring events will take place at the following date and locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

  • Oct 20: 2231 Hikes Lane, Louisville, Ky. 40218
  • Oct. 21: 6231 Preston Hwy.  Louisville, Ky. 40219
  • Oct. 28: 3940 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, Ky. 40216
  • Oct. 29: 9202 Westport Road, Louisville, Ky. 40242

