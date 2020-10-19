Early voters flock to polling sites, west end facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage is one of four early voting sites. However, as each early voting day passes, the numbers show fewer and fewer people are going to the west end sites to cast their ballots.
Before she walked through these doors, Erin Patterson, 18, says woke up and the first thing on her mind was completing her civic duty.
“I want my vote to get out there,” Patterson said. “I want my opinion to get out there, I want everyone’s to get out there and vote because it matters.”
The first-time voter admits her mom gave her a slight push and motivated her to be prepared to vote.
“[My mom said] ‘oh, you’re going to vote, you’re going to get up and you’re going to.’ [My mom] showed me the ballots and how to do it,” Patterson said.
The Brock sisters made early voting a family outing. Brooke and Courtney, 21 and 23, respectively, say they both have never voted in a presidential election.
Courtney Brock felt it was her duty to represent people her age.
“Its very important for our young voters to get out here especially in Kentucky and this district,” she said. “A lot of young African Americans don’t do what they’re supposed to do.”
The Jefferson County Board of Election sent a breakdown of early voters and the polling places they went to over the first weekend of eary voting.
At the Kentucky Expo Center, on Friday, 3,854 voters came out. Saturday, 3,388 people cast their ballots.
Meanwhile, at The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 848 voters turned out on Friday, and 951 on Saturday.
The KFC Yum! Center was a similar situation, on Friday, there were 907 voters who went to the downtown facility, and Saturday, there were 701.
The Marriott East had the strongest turnout with 5,637 voters on Friday and 3,981 on Saturday.
When Rhonda Matheis saw the numbers, she said casting a ballot shouldn’t be taken lightly. The community activist and poll worker says it wasn’t too long ago, she remembers some of her family members didn’t have the right to vote.
“Democracy is having a little bit of problems, right now, but us together democracy is important,” Matheis said. “Coming together, we’re going to make democracy work.”
Bennie Smith, a habitual voter, said to make that democracy work, people in the community need to head to the polling places where votes need to be counted.
“There’s a place right here in the neighborhood in the west end,” Smith said. “There’s no excuse, they say ‘an excuse is the monument of nothingness,’ and that’s what it is.” .
These four locations voters can go in-person to cast an early ballot from Monday through Saturday. Polling locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Louisville Marriot East, 1903 Embassy Square Boulevard
- KFC Yum! Center, Main & 2nd Streets
- Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane
- The Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, 1701 W Muhammad Ali Boulevard
