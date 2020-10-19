Families of homicide victims accepting holiday donations for those affected by gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Days before Christmas 2019, a Louisville family lost their loved one, 19-year-old Christian Gwynn.
His mother, Krista Gwynn, said time doesn’t heal.
“We’ve missed him,” Gwynn said. “He’s missed out on a whole lot of first time events with us and it’s tearing us apart.”
Another family affected by the 93 fatal shootings in 2019 is still broken. The family of Jose Munoz is doing their best to forget February 23.
Donna Munoz lost her brother-in-law, Jose, when he was shot and killed at a Louisville Olive Garden.
Munoz said the holidays are hard.
“Jose Antonio was very giving,” Munoz explained. “He also left behind a 7-year-old child, so that makes the holidays very important to me.”
Now Munoz and Gwynn are trying their best to make the holidays easier for families like them.
With the help of their friend Jessica Kennon, who adopted a project for years to feed the homeless community in Louisville, they’re now accepting donations and nonperishable food items for families affected by gun violence.
“Grief is really hard,” Kennon cried. “If you can share that with somebody, and that’s how we’ve all kind of bonded now. If you can take that holiday time and distract yourself and you have somebody to share that grief with it makes it just a little bit less.”
The Munoz and Gwynn holiday drive has also adopted a family for Christmas.
“It’s a grandmother who’s now raising her 5 grandchildren due to the loss of a grandchild to gun violence,” Kennon added.
Munoz and Gwynn said giving is what’s keeping Christian and Jose’s name alive, and they encourage other grieving families to do the same.
Donations for the Munoz and Gwynn Holiday Drive can be dropped off at the Spring Valley Funeral Home locations in Louisville (719 East Chestnut Street) or New Albany (1217 East Spring Street), and can also be picked up at people’s homes.
You can contact Donna Munoz at 502-641-8372 and Krista Gwynn at 502-408-5476.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.