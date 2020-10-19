FORECAST: Rounds of rain to start the week

- TODAY: 1 to 2″ of rain possible
- WED/THU: Drier with much warmer temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cold front draped across the region will keep rounds of rain in today’s forecast.
Afternoon temperatures will range from the upper 50s in southern Indiana to the low 70s south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways.
Showers continue to sweep through the region tonight as temperatures struggle to fall into the 50s. One to two inches of additional rain is possible across the region through tonight; the highest totals are expected in areas along and north of the Ohio.
Scattered showers last into Tuesday morning with drier conditions expected for the afternoon. Highs look to range from the mid-60s into the low 70s tomorrow afternoon.
Tuesday night features partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall into the 50s.
With the front now off to our north, temperatures soar to near 80° on Wednesday, jumping into the low 80s on Thursday.
Another front brings rain back into the forecast just in time for the weekend.
