Gov. Beshear says Kentucky in a ‘third escalation’ of COVID cases, 647 new cases Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided Monday’s update virtually from the governor’s mansion, with new details on the commonwealth and its fight against the novel coronavirus.
The briefing started off with the governor speaking on the recent uptick of cases in the state and dealing with a third escalation in positives.
“We continue to see rising cases,” Beshear said. “That just means we got to come together to do what it takes to defeat this virus.”
Beshear said he and his family tested negative again for a second time last week, and said they will be tested again coming up this week.
The governor also warned Kentuckians to look out this holiday for possible scams, talking about a new Charitable Giving Guide announced earlier Monday to help people verify legitimate charities and avoid charity scams.
When mentioning the third escalation in positive cases, Beshear said the large number of cases being reported is something being seen throughout the nation.
“This is the most cases we’ve seen on a Monday throughout this pandemic,” Beshear said, showing off a chart of COVID-19 cases by week.
Monday’s update confirmed 647 new cases, with 81 of those cases reported as kids aged 18 or younger. The total number of COVID cases within the commonwealth is now reported at 88,247.
Kentucky’s positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now at 4.97 percent.
Nine new deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed, bringing the total number of Kentuckians who have died due to the virus to 1,326.
Other information provided on Monday includes:
- 764 currently hospitalized
- 190 currently within the ICU
- 89 currently on a ventilator
- Long-Term Care Facilities - 40 new resident cases / 24 new staff cases / 30 additional deaths
- Child Care Facilities- 14 new facilities reporting / 13 new staff cases / 12 new child cases
- K-12 Schools - 23 new student cases / 7 new staff cases / 18 new schools reporting
- Colleges and universities - 31 new student cases / 0 new staff cases
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
