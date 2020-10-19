JCPS to make decision on whether to suspend athletics due to rise in coronavirus cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Publics Schools will make a decision this week on whether to suspend athletics due rising cases of the coronavirus.
During an event Monday morning, JCPS superintendent addressed the issue saying, “I say it’s a decision I would make, but I’m following guidance from the state. The state document is very clear that when you are in red, suspend athletics. Some will say other districts don’t do that, I’m here for Jefferson County Public Schools.”
Jefferson County is currently listed in the red, with a 27.4 incidence rate, according to the Team Kentucky website.
The district made the decision to extend virtual learning on Oct. 15. A date when students would return to in-person classes has not been released.
