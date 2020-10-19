JCPS Showcase of Schools to be held virtually

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Parents and students can attend open houses for Jefferson County Public Schools virtually.
The JCPS Showcase of Schools will be held online to comply with social distancing guidelines.
“As much as we would love to have families visit schools in person, the health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “I’m proud of the JCPS community for coming up with an innovative way to highlight our programs and introduce our teaching staffs, even during these challenging times.”
The open houses will offer a video introduction to the school and live question-and-answer sessions on each school’s Facebook page.
JCPS recommended families use the following resources to explore school choices:
- Use School Finder to identify your resides school.
- Determine if you need to register and/or apply for school, and find out how.
- Review the interactive elementary, middle, and high school Choices guides.
- Mark your calendar for virtual open houses of the schools that you are interested in. This is your opportunity to get an inside look at the school and get your questions answered by school representatives.
- Review school websites and social media pages.
The JCPS School Choice Registration and Application period will be held from Nov. 2, through Dec. 16, 2020.
Parents in need of assistance can email askstudentassignment@jefferson.kyschools.us or call (502) 485-6250.
