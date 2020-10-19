Need a flu shot? Here is how to get one, and it’s free

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If getting a flu shot is on your to-do list, there is an easy way to get one and it’s free.
UofL Health is offering 10,000 free flu vaccines available starting Monday. Health officials say getting a flu vaccine is important because the flu season is running into the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flu shots will be administered at the City of Shively Community Building at 1901 Park Road in Shively. They will be available from Oct. 19-23, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
In addition to flu shots, free COVID testing also will be available at the same site. To reduce wait times, appointments are recommended. You can schedule a flu shot, COVID test or both by calling 502-588-0414, or registering online at www.UofLHealth.org.
The flu shots are made possible thanks to a partnership with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness, the City of Shively and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
