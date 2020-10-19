Officials searching for missing teenager from Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (WAVE) - Paducah Police is searching for a missing teenager last seen Monday morning.
According to Sergeant Matthew Scheer, David Marshall, 15, was last seen leaving his residence on Elizabeth Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning.
David is listed as 5 foot 7 inches, 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police said he left his residence wearing a red sweater and gray pants, as seen in the picture provided.
Anyone with any information on David’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Paducah police at (270) 444-8550.
