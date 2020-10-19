Person killed on I-65 near Elizabethtown identified, was trying to help another driver

By Sarah Jackson | October 19, 2020 at 6:28 AM EDT - Updated October 19 at 11:36 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – At least one person died following a crash on Interstate 65 near Elizabethtown on Monday.

The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-65, near mile marker 94, Kentucky State Police said.

Hardin County Deputy Coroner Shana Norton said the person killed was 48-year-old Michael Fizer, who lived in Hardin County. Norton also said Fizer was helping another driver when he was struck and killed.

It’s not clear if anyone else was injured.

Traffic was shut down around the crash.

