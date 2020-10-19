Prospect woman killed, husband charged following deadly ATV wreck

LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed in Grayson County over the weekend when her husband crashed the ATV they were in, investigators said.
According to a statement from Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, 39-year-old Shawn Bryant, of Prospect, was driving the ATV up an embankment with his wife and two other passengers early Sunday morning. At one point, the ATV flipped, ejecting Bryant’s wife, 37-year-old Dana Bryant, then landing on her.
Chaffins said the woman was killed instantly.
The statement also said the two other passengers in the ATV, both from Louisville, were not injured.
“Based on information by witnesses and evidence at the scene, neither Shawn Bryant (nor) his wife Jennifer were wearing a safety belt,” the statement continued. “Additionally, it was determined that alcohol was a factor in the crash.”
Shawn Bryant was charged with second-degree manslaughter and DUI.
