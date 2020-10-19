StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

No doubt the short-term focus will be on the rain band that will be shifting south, then north, then slightly south, then back north. This will (and has) lead to forecast challenges on timing and amounts. So it is important to stay close to the forecast changes on the WAVE 3 Weather App.
We have (2) more cold fronts to track in the extended, late Friday/Saturday and next Tuesday/Wednesday. The video will cover the latest thinking with those systems.
The 10-day features 80-degree warmth and winter-like cold. That time of the year...
Have a Goode One!
