Two men arrested in Jeffersonville after impersonating police officers, police say

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men were arrested in Jeffersonville Friday after police say they claimed to be police detectives, attempting to scam residents for money.
Detective Josh Schiller of Jeffersonville Police said officers responded to a home on Belmar Court Friday for a report of two suspicious men claiming to be detectives.
Citizens told police they became suspicious of the two men after they requested money to be withdrawn from their bank accounts and turned over to them as part of an investigation.
The two men were found and arrested soon upon arrival. Police said they were dressed in suits with security guard badges, radios, and toy handcuffs.
The identities of the men arrested were not released at this time.
In the release, Jeffersonville Police thanked citizens who helped lead to the arrest of the two men, and reminded the public to ask for identification or to call the police department at (812) 283-6633 if they are ever in doubt about someone who identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer.
“We would also like to remind our citizens to remain vigilant," Schiller said in the release. "During this time of year leading to the holidays many scams have the potential to occur.”
