Wildlife in Need owner still in custody in New York

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former “Wildlife in Need” owner Tim Stark remains in custody in New York.
Last week, we reported the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said that Stark has waived his extradition hearing and will be heading to the Clark County Jail soon. It hasn’t been announced exactly when that will happen.
Stark is charged with assaulting and threatening a Deputy Attorney General during an inspection of the property in March.
He was also charged with contempt in Marion County for failing to turn over several exotic animals in a separate case.
