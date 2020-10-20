Baseball bat factory opens outlet store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory has launched a factory outlet at in downtown Louisville.
For the first time ever, Major League Baseball prime bats with slight blemishes will be sold directly to the public from the factory floor. They are the same ones swung by some of the best players in the game. Each one is approved for use in MLB games.
Shoppers can enjoy several custom wood bats, apparel, gifts, bionic gloves and more at special discounts.
The grand opening of the outlet store, located at 812 West Main Street, will be this Friday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. The factory outlet will be open three days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
