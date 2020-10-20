Board of Education approves land purchase for new West Louisville elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education approved Tuesday the purchase of land at 18th and Broadway to build a new state-of-the-art elementary school.
The new West Louisville elementary school would be connected to the YMCA at the location and have access to its facilities. The new 800-student capacity school would also replace two school buildings considered “deteriorated facilities,” according to JCBE.
JCBE announced the approval in a board meeting Tuesday evening, saying it would be the latest step to bring new, revolutionary learning spaces within the Jefferson County Public Schools system.
“This is just the beginning. We want to give every child the great learning opportunities they deserve, through excellent instruction and support to meet all of their learning and personal needs, in the highest quality school facilities,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said. “The district must replicate investments like these dozens of times over the next decade, as a foundational element of the JCPS renaissance to change outcomes for our students.”
The new school is estimated to cost around $19.6 million and to be completed in 2023. Students attending Roosevelt-Perry and Wheatley Elementary Schools will attend the new facility when it is completed.
“Construction of this modern, 21st-century elementary school in West Louisville is part of a long-term plan to replace end-of-life buildings in all parts of Jefferson County with modern, state-of-the art learning centers,” JCBE Chair Diane Porter said. “This will not wait.”
JCPS plans to build four new schools, three elementary schools and one middle school, and to revitalize the Academy at Shawnee first approved back in 2019.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.