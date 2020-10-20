Bullitt County family continues search for Justin Burt, the neighbors who police say last saw him

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been nearly seven weeks since Justin Burt’s family has heard his laugh.
Burt disappeared during the early morning hours of September 4, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, Burt turned 33 years old, however his family didn’t celebrate.
“Every car that we pass, we look into it,” Kristina Lefevere, Burt’s sister said. “Every street we look down, every ditch, every time a phone rings your heart just drops into your stomach.”
Burt was last seen on video from his family’s surveillance camera walking down Angelina Road in Hillview toward his neighbors', Brandon and Nicole Stivers' home. Deputies said they have not been able to locate the couple to ask them questions about Burt’s whereabouts.
“At this point we just really want answers, we just want someone to come forward and tell us, because somebody has to know something,” Lefevere said. “We just want answers, we want to know where he is, we want to know what happened, what’s going on, we just want to bring him home.”
Burt’s family told WAVE 3 News Justin isn’t the type of person to leave, especially without contacting his family first. They added he calls his mother, Anita Burt, “constantly,” even when he knows where she is.
“Our world has been turned upside down,” Anita said. “We won’t stop (searching) until we find him.”
“We have no quit in us at all,” Lefevere said.
Bullitt County deputies announced they consider Burt endangered because he does not have the medication he is prescribed to take.
Burt is roughly 5′9, 185lbs with short, dark hair and several tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing dark athletic shorts, no shirt, black shoes and a black or red hat with a flat bill.
Anyone with information about Burt’s or the Stivers' whereabouts is asked to call the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office at 502-543-2514, or 911.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.