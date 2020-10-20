Early voters flock to the polls in southern Indiana

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Early voting is the name of the game in Clark County. Poll workers told WAVE 3 News on a Tuesday during the lunch hour, within 45 minutes, 125 voters cast their ballots.
“They have it down pat. You’d think they’ve been doing this forever,” Shana Wesienaur, one of the hundreds of voters Tuesday at the Clark County Circuit Court, said.
There was a large crowd, but socially distanced voters were all in line for the same reason.
“This is the first time I’ve voted early. I didn’t know what it would be like,” Weisenaur said.
Poll workers were in a rhythm. They facilitated getting people in, checking ID’s, getting voters to sign a ballot and into the voting booths. Hundreds of people have been cycling in and out since early voting started.
There was a separate line for people who requested an absentee ballot but didn’t get one in time, though they were mailed out in September.
For people like Ashley Whitlow, not only was her chance to vote a moment of patriotism, but she spent it reflecting on the past and present.
“It’s time to make that change now. Our ancestors have already paved the way for us,” Whitlow said. “It’s time to get out here, and do and make our world better for everybody; doesn’t matter blacks or whites, for every race.”
Along with Whitlow, voters from all walks of life, young, old, even future voters, were at the polls doing their part in the democratic process.
“It’s important that you vote. It’s not just for you, it’s for your kids, ancestors. You can’t have an opinion if you don’t get out and vote,” Whitlow said.
