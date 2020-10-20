FORECAST: Did someone say summer? 80s back in the forecast by Thursday

- TONIGHT-EARLY WEDNESDAY AM: Small shower and thunderstorm chance in Southern Indiana
- FRIDAY: Thunderstorms return, squashing the mid week warmth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warm front pushing northward through Southern Indiana will trigger a few isolated showers and storms this evening, with a continued isolated rain chance mainly north of Salem, Paoli, and Madison overnight. Lows will be mild in the 50s and 60s.
After a continuation of the small rain chance well north of Louisville early Wednesday morning, we’ll all be dry Wednesday afternoon with some cloud cover and highs in the upper 70s.
Wednesday night will be warm and partly cloudy with some fog developing in places thanks to warm air overriding a cool ground. Lows will only drop into the 60s again.
Once the fog clears out mid morning Thursday we’ll be left with a fantastically warm, mostly sunny day with highs in the lower 80s! Soak it up while you can as it won’t last long.
Thunderstorms enter into the picture on Friday, squashing the warmth that we’ll have seen by then. Rain chances and 60s will be a big part of the forecast into early next week thanks to a front stalling over our area.
