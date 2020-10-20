FORECAST: Rainy morning, drier afternoon

- THROUGH 9AM: Heavy rain band with an additional 1″ of rain
- WED/THU: Unseasonably warm with highs in the 80s
- FRI/SAT: Another cold front with rain/thunder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be a heavy rain band for the morning hours. This band of rain will thin out and fizzle by midday with clouds slowly breaking up by the afternoon.
Late day highs near 70 are expected.
The front will continue to drift north into Indiana during the night. That is where the best chance at a band of showers will take place.
Temperatures may drop slightly in the evening but should rise a few degrees before sunrise.
While showers will be around early Wednesday morning, after sunrise we’ll see the rain chance drop significantly, only leaving us with an isolated chance by the afternoon. Highs will top out near 80.
It looks to be a mild and somewhat “muggy” night for October standards. Areas of fog are expected near/along I-64 just before sunrise.
Rain moves back into the forecast Friday and may linger (though in a much more scattered fashion) through the weekend.
