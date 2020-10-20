FORECAST: Warmer, drier for midweek

WEATHER HEADLINES
- THIS MORNING: Scattered shower chance in southern Indiana
- TODAY/THU: Unseasonably warm with highs in the 80s
- FRI/SAT: Another cold front with rain/thunder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers push through southern Indiana this morning, fading as they try to cross the Ohio River. Rain chances fade by noon, leaving the rest of the day looks mostly dry. Highs warm into the upper 70s this afternoon; clouds keep highs near 70 in southern Indiana. Tonight will be mild with lows in the 50s and low 60s under mostly clear skies.
Patchy fog is possible overnight and early tomorrow morning. Once the patchy fog clears out around mid-morning Thursday, we’ll be left with a warm, mostly sunny day. Highs climb into the low 80s during the afternoon. Expect mostly clear skies Thursday night as temperatures return to the 60s.
Rain moves back into the forecast Friday and may linger (though in a much more scattered fashion) through the weekend.
