Gov. Beshear: ‘We have begun state surge preparations again,' 1,312 new COVID cases Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear provided an update Tuesday from the governor’s mansion on COVID-19 cases within the commonwealth.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman began Tuesday’s update speaking on voting updates in Kentucky.
Coleman reminded Kentuckians that in-person early voting is now open for those registered to vote, and said according to the Secretary of State, over half of the absentee ballots sent out in the commonwealth have been returned to local clerks' offices.
Governor Beshear said that he and his family once again have tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, and that they are staying well with only a couple days left in their quarantine period.
On Tuesday, Beshear said the commonwealth is preparing for a COVID-19 case surge after multiple days of high case reports.
“Today’s COVID report is grim,” Beshear said. “We have begun state surge preparations again.”
The governor continued to urge residents in the commonwealth to continue following safety protocols in order to prevent further spread of the virus.
“We need everybody really committed moving forward, I mean really committed to doing this right and to knock down the number (of cases),” Beshear said.
Tuesday’s update is the fourth highest-ever total of single day cases, with 1,312 new positives in Kentucky according to the governor. This brings the total number of cases in Kentucky to 89,544.
Beshear said this is the highest number of cases reported on a Tuesday by 258 cases. Of those new reported cases, 144 are kids aged 18 and under.
There were 16 new deaths due to the virus in Tuesday’s update. Total number of deaths in Kentucky due to the virus is now 1,342.
Kentucky also went over a five percent positivity rate, with 5.08 percent reported on a seven-day rolling average as of Tuesday. Beshear said this is the highest positivity rate reported since August 25.
Other information provided includes:
- 776 patients currently hospitalized
- 202 patients within the ICU (up from 190 in Monday’s report)
- 96 patients on a ventilator (up from 89 in Monday’s report)
- Long-Term Care Facilities: 44 new resident cases - 29 new staff cases - 9 new deaths
- K-12 Schools: 97 new student cases - 75 new staff cases - 1,109 students currently quarantining - 218 staff currently quarantining
- Colleges and universities : 19 new student cases - 1 new faculty/staff case
- Child Care Facilities: 5 new facilities reporting - 9 new staff cases - 2 new child cases
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
