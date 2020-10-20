Grand juror disputes AG Cameron’s claim that panel was given options in Breonna Taylor case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A grand jury did not agree that certain actions were justified by LMPD officers involved in the deadly Breonna Taylor raid, an anonymous grand juror wrote in a statement Tuesday.
The juror also wrote that the 12-member panel did not decide the indictments against former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison should have been the only charges in the case.
Hankison was one of three officers who fired their weapons the night they served a narcotics warrant at Taylor’s home in March. The other two were cleared, but Hankison, who was fired in June, was indicted last month on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into neighboring apartments. Nobody was charged directly for Taylor’s death.
On Tuesday, a judge granted that juror’s request to speak publicly about the case Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented to the grand jury last month.
Typically, such proceedings are kept private, but after some legal back-and-forth, the entire 15-hour grand jury audio recording was released to the public.
In her 10-page ruling, Judge Annie O’Connell wrote there is no need for secrecy as Hankison’s case moves forward.
“As applied in this case, this Court finds that the traditional justifications for secrecy in this matter are no longer relevant,” O’Connell wrote. “This is a rare and extraordinary example of a case where, at the time this motion is made, the historical reasons for preserving grand jury secrecy are null.”
Cameron and Hankison’s attorney, William Stewart Mathews, had argued that unsealing the evidence could taint potential jurors in Hankison’s case, and the unprecedented media coverage could lead to more threats of violence against the former officer.
Kevin Glogower -- an attorney representing the anonymous juror, as well as a second juror who recently joined the motion -- said at a news conference Tuesday that the jurors' top concern isn’t necessarily related to Cameron’s investigation into the Taylor case, but how it was presented.
“Specifically ... the way that it was portrayed to the public as far as who made what decisions,” Glogower said.
Immediately following that news conference, Glogower shared the statement from juror No. 1, in which he or she contradicted something Cameron had said when he announced the indictment on Sept. 23.
“The grand jury was not presented any charges other than the three Wanton Endangerment charges against Detective Brett Hankison,” the juror wrote. “The grand jury did not have homicide offenses explained to them. The grand jury never heard anything about those laws.”
Cameron had said the grand jury was given several options from which to choose before they began their deliberations.
“Questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick,” the juror continued.
While Tuesday’s ruling clears the way for any of the grand jurors to make public statements, there are at least two caveats, Glogower said. They cannot disclose any identifying information of other jurors, and, in the likely event that Cameron appeals Tuesday’s ruling, “we would no longer have that ability to speak.”
“They’re pleased with the result,” Glogower said of his clients. “They’re still cautious about where they go next. Our office made sure to let them know we are very proud of them.”
Read the full statement below:
(Story continues below the photo)
WAVE 3 News legal expert Leland Hulbert said he expects Cameron to appeal the ruling.
“I think this opens up a big can of worms and I would expect it to be appealed immediately to the Court of Appeals or the Kentucky Supreme Court,” he said.
Cameron’s office has not responded directly to WAVE 3 News' request for comment, but he tweeted his response at about 5 p.m. He said he won’t appeal the judge’s ruling that allows jurors to speak publicly about the grand jury proceedings. He also said “it was my decision to ask for an indictment on charges that could be proven under Kentucky law.”
Read Cameron’s full response below:
