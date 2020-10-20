Kentucky parents anxious and hopeful about rising COVID-19 cases

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Middle and high school students were added back to in-person classes in Bullitt County Tuesday, as grades have been staggered out of non-traditional instruction.
It’s an exciting time for families in several school districts, but it also can be a little nerve-wracking as cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the commonwealth.
“This was the first day back in-person,” said Bullitt County mom Sherry Whitehouse, “so they were really excited this morning.”
Whitehouse is talking about her children, students at North Bullitt High School. Masked up and ready to go, Whitehouse’s daughter Faith, a senior, and her son Luke, a junior, couldn’t wait to get out of NTI.
“I took my morning picture of first day at school,” Whitehouse smiled, “even as juniors and seniors, we still do that.”
Whitehouse is grateful for the care and communication district leaders put into the process of safely going back to school, saying she couldn’t imagine her children learning at home much longer.
“This pandemic has really impacted our children, as far as their social interaction with kids,” she said, “so having a senior this year, it is a big deal and for all the kids because they have truly missed that.”
Meanwhile, in Shelby County...
“We started in-person on September 28th,” Wright Elementary teacher Jodie Collins said.
After 22 days of NTI this year, Collins said teaching her Shelby County kids in person brings her great joy.
“It’s going great, really well,” she said.
Collins, also a parent, worked on the task force for student mask and social distancing protocols for Shelby County Schools. Students can still attend virtually, but most are back and Collins hopes it stays that way.
Her school has been clear of COVID, but she knows Kentucky’s rising cases could change things fast.
She also says her district has been great at communicating what’s happening and understands school districts all over Kentucky will have to do what’s in the best interest of the children.
“We have been told that if our numbers continue to go up, we will be looking at another NTI situation, which we always knew was possible,” Collins said.
As for Whitehouse, she’s trying to stay positive her kids will stay in school.
“We’re several months into this (pandemic) and I think we’ve got to push forward,” she said, “we’ve got to figure out what’s going to happen and do due diligence and the best we can, but we’ve got to go forward.”
School leaders in Bullitt County said the first day with everyone back was certainly different, but great.
