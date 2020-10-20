Man accused of fatally stabbing, shooting stepfather in Lake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting his stepfather in east Louisville.
Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Lake Forest Parkway around midnight on a report of a domestic situation, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff.
When officers arrived, they heard gunshots from inside the home and SWAT and the Hostage Negotiating Teams were called.
A woman was able to exit the home by jumping out of a window with the assistance of the SWAT Team, according to the arrest slip.
A man, identified as Ben Sandusky, 33, surrendered around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.
When officers searched the home, they found Sandusky’s stepfather dead inside. Police said he had been stabbed and shot.
Neighbors said they heard arguing after Sandusky entered the home.
A woman named Judy, who lives near the scene of the shooting, is a mother and said she was left speechless after learning a child allegedly committed this crime against his stepfather.
“With what everyone is dealing with right now, fuses are short,” Judy said. “I mean that’s no excuse, everyone is on edge. You never dream of that with your family, it does happen and it just comes out of the blue. It’s just shocking, just unfathomable.”
The name of the man who died has not been released, but neighbors said he was a well-known car enthusiast.
Sandusky was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder and wanton endangerment.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.
