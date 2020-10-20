Man found dead following report of domestic situation in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is dead following a domestic situation in east Louisville.
Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Lake Forest Parkway around midnight on a report of a domestic situation with shots fired, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff.
The SWAT and the Hostage Negotiating Teams also responded to the home.
Ruoff said a woman was able to exit the home with the assistance of the SWAT Team. A man who was unharmed surrendered around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said a dead man was found inside the home. His name has not been released.
Officers are not searching for suspects in this case. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
