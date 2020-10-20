Plush toy of Mount Washington K9 officer Bane available for pre-order

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Now you can own your own plush toy replica of Mt. Washington Police Department’s first K9 officer.
Stuffed plush toys of K9 officer Bane are now available for pre-order, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
The stuffed animals are being sold for $15 a piece and are a small replica of the German Shepherd K9 officer. The plush also includes officer Bane’s MWPD patched harness.
Pictures attached to the post show Bane with his miniature stuffed likeness.
Pre-orders can be obtained by calling the police department at (502) 538-8143, or by visiting the Car Show registration tent at Mt. Washington Sports Complex on Park View Road Avenue Sunday, October 25.
Police are also accepting donations to keep a couple stuffed Bane toys in each officer’s vehicle to have on hand for children during a traumatic situation.
Bane was first brought into the Mount Washington Police Department in September 2019, and began working with the police department following a month of training.
