Plush toy of Mount Washington K9 officer Bane available for pre-order

Plush toy of Mount Washington K9 officer Bane available for pre-order
Now you can own your own plush toy replica of Mt. Washington Police Department’s first K9 officer. (Source: Mt. Washington Police Department)
By Dustin Vogt | October 20, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT - Updated October 20 at 9:15 PM

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Now you can own your own plush toy replica of Mt. Washington Police Department’s first K9 officer.

Stuffed plush toys of K9 officer Bane are now available for pre-order, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Own your own MWPD K9 Bane! Pre-order your plush Bane stuffed animal today. Call the Mt Washington Police Department at...

Posted by Mt Washington Police Dept on Monday, October 19, 2020

The stuffed animals are being sold for $15 a piece and are a small replica of the German Shepherd K9 officer. The plush also includes officer Bane’s MWPD patched harness.

Pictures attached to the post show Bane with his miniature stuffed likeness.

Pre-orders can be obtained by calling the police department at (502) 538-8143, or by visiting the Car Show registration tent at Mt. Washington Sports Complex on Park View Road Avenue Sunday, October 25.

Police are also accepting donations to keep a couple stuffed Bane toys in each officer’s vehicle to have on hand for children during a traumatic situation.

Bane was first brought into the Mount Washington Police Department in September 2019, and began working with the police department following a month of training.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.