$10,000 reward offered for information on 2012 murder of Bryan Lewis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight years later, a Louisville family still has no answers about the fatal shooting of Bryan Lewis.
Lewis was 21 years old when he was shot in his home on Bicknell Avenue in October 2012. Investigators said the father of two answered a knock on his door at 2 a.m. and was shot seven times. His dog, Champ, was also killed.
The gunman left without a trace.
Several years later, the investigation into Lewis' death has turned up virtually nothing. No matter how long the case has been cold, his family still holds onto hope that someone will come forward with information about what happened.
“Every year it seems like it gets harder, I guess because it gets longer, but we got to do it,” Rhonda Mars, Lewis' mother, told WAVE 3 News.
Year after year, flyers, billboards, and rewards tell his story over and over again with the hopes it might bring new information to light. However, as time goes on that hope grows dimmer for Lewis' loved ones.
“There’s days I just want to give up and there’s other days, like, if I don’t fight, who is going to fight for him besides his family?” Mars questioned. “I think the detectives done gave up.”
Mars said she hasn’t talked to detectives since her son’s case went cold six years ago.
“It might get pushed to the back of your mind but it’s always there,” Pam Lewis, his aunt, said.
Lewis' 8-year-old daughter only has pictures of her father, alongside plenty of questions.
“She’s starting to ask, you know, ‘Was my dad tall? Did he play basketball? Does my feet look like his?’ You know, just silly stuff, but she’s probably what is driving me and keeping me going all these years,” Mars said.
Pam Lewis also doesn’t stop. She points out the ever-growing number of families in Louisville that may never have answers.
“They had four or five detectives working on over 500 cases six years ago,” she said. “Nothing’s ever going to get solved. There’s not enough manpower to do it. People want to say that the police need to do more. Now they do, but the community needs to step up and do something.”
Until then, year after year, the family replays what happened to the 21-year-old while wondering where his killer is.
“Until I’m in the ground myself, I will be somewhere every year trying to get his story back out there,” Lewis' aunt said.
There’s a $10,000 reward being offered for anyone with any information that can lead to an arrest in the case.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.