Security cams catch NKY gym thieves in the act, owner says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Dayton police are searching for several suspects they say broke into a gym and stole thousands in equipment and personal belongings.
The theft was caught on surveillance video.
River City Bar Bell’s owner, Jim Phillips tells FOX19 NOW the thieves somehow made their way into the gym through a backdoor. Once inside, he says they spent several hours in the middle of the night stealing the gym’s property and property of the gym’s members.
The lights were off at the time of the theft, so the surveillance cameras could not get a good picture of the suspects' faces — except for one moment near a light at the front door.
“They went into the lockers they could get into,” Phillips said. “You know, some people just throw their stuff in and don’t have locks. We’ve recommended everyone put a lock on now.”
The suspects also went through the gym bags and totes that were left overnight.
“All the totes have gear in them for our lifters,” Phillips said. “So they rummaged through that stuff pretty good.”
The gym is still calculating how much was taken, but Phillips says it’s over $2,000 so far.
“Clothing items, shoes.... A lot of items are specialty to us here, so it can get pretty expensive,” he said. “One person’s gym bag alone was over $400.”
If you recognize the suspects caught on camera, you’re urged to call the Dayton Police Department at (859) 491-1600.
