StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

Rain totals the past 24 hours have ranged from less than an inch across Southern IN, 2-4″ in the Louisville Metro/I-64 zone. 4-6″ from Breckinridge into Nelson Counties. Less than an inch south of the WK/BG Parkways.
We have been dry so the ground has been able to handle this overall. However, additional fronts/low pressure in the extended are showing signs of slow movement through WAVE Country. We could find ourselves more into a flooding problem if the amounts are higher than expected with that pattern. Something we’ll be watching.
The video will cover that setup + plus a look at what looks to be the nation’s first decent winter storm of autumn next week.
Have a Goode One!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.