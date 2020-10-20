Two men arrested in Jeffersonville after impersonating detectives, police say

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men were arrested in Jeffersonville Friday after police say they claimed to be police detectives, attempting to scam residents for money.
Harold Dykes and Nathaniel Crumley were charged with impersonating police and attempted theft.
Detective Josh Schiller of Jeffersonville Police said officers responded to a home on Belmar Court Friday for a report of two suspicious men claiming to be detectives.
Citizens told police they became suspicious of the two men after they requested money to be withdrawn from their bank accounts and turned over to them as part of an investigation.
The two men were found and arrested soon upon arrival. Police said they were dressed in suits with security guard badges, radios, and toy handcuffs.
WAVE 3 News is working to find if the two men are related to any other crimes.
The victim spoke to WAVE 3 News on Tuesday. She asked to remain anonymous for their safety, they believe their house was targeted.
“They said that they were there because they got the people who stole from my husband, and they wanted my husband to come down and ID them from a line-up,” she said. “So I told my husband and he said let them in.”
Once the suspects were inside their home, she said they asked for money to confirm their identification. That’s when she called her son, a former deputy in Arizona.
“I noticed they had on household gloves, not police gloves,” she said. “When we asked to see their badges the second time they would put their thumb over it. When they got to the point where they wanted us to take money from our bank, I said no.”
Her son made contact with Jeffersonville Police quickly. Officers were outside of her home before they could get away.
“If you have a funny feeling, follow it,” she said. “If something in your mind tells you something’s not right, follow it. It’s real. This is no joke.”
In the initial release, reminded the public to ask for identification or to call the police department at (812) 283-6633 if they are ever in doubt about someone who identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer.
“We would also like to remind our citizens to remain vigilant," Schiller said in the release. "During this time of year leading to the holidays, many scams have the potential to occur.”
