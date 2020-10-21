CDC survey shows spike in mental health issues among Americans due to COVID pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus pandemic has brought with it a mental health crisis in the United States.
Before COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports, nearly one in five U.S. adults lived with a mental illness. However, after about six months into the pandemic, a CDC survey found more than 40% of respondents are struggling with their mental health, mostly related to the pandemic itself or measures put in place to contain it, like social distancing and working from home.
“The pandemic creates a whole extra constellation of struggles and stresses on top of that,” clinical social worker David Cook said. “So, if I’m already anxious, I’m going to be more anxious because maybe I’ve got some new rules at work, maybe I feel isolated because I’m at home having to work remotely.”
Cook primarily works as a family and relationship therapist in downtown Louisville. During the pandemic, he said he’s noticing more young families with issues since they’re balancing a work-from-home life and home-based education.
“They’ve been forced into wearing another big hat,” Cook said. “Now I’ve got to be an educator, I’ve got to homeschool my kids. So that adds to the stress.”
Since there’s no end in sight to the coronavirus outbreak yet, Cook shared some things that could help a person’s mental health at home. He suggests finding something that brings joy, like exercising, going for a walk, watching movies, or talking on the phone with a friend.
“Being patient, being grateful, knowing we’re going to get through it,” Cook said. “Create small things to look forward to, it can be helpful. Even really small things.”
