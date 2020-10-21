Etown man killed while helping others remembered for selfless, playful spirit

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown family is heartbroken after a man was killed while performing an act of kindness this week.
Michael Fizer, 48, was hit when he pulled over to help another driver on I-65 near Elizabethtown early Monday morning.
Audrianna Fizer, his daughter, said she’s not surprised he was helping someone out that in his final moments.
His family is still coming to terms with the abrupt loss.
“He was a good friend, a good son, a great brother, and I’m almost positive a fantastic husband,” Susie DeRuiter, Fizer’s sister, said.
Fizer pulled over to help others who had crashed on I-65 in Hardin County Monday morning.
He was hit and killed by another car that swerved into the emergency lane where he was standing while helping the other motorists.
His family remembers him as not just a good Samaritan that day, but a good person every day.
His daughter, who lives out of town, said the two always kept up. She says he was always there for her, even if it may have taken a little phone tag.
“He was always like trying to make me laugh,” she said. “He was like one of the people, no matter what I was going through, if I just needed someone to listen to me, I just could just pick up the phone and call him or text him.”
Brothers and sisters described him as caring, playful, spunky, kindhearted and helpful.
“He was kind of like the runt of the litter,” DeRuiter joked. “That’s what we always told him.”
Several of his younger brothers said they always looked up to him.
“Just an outstanding brother, my only regret is I wished that we talked more,” Shay Fizer, his brother, said. “I just admired him. I still admire him. I miss him so much.”
Carl Everhart, Fizer’s brother, said he had a great sense of humor.
“There wasn’t nothing that man wouldn’t do for you,” Everhart said. “Which, he was helping somebody out and things happen, it was just one of those things, he would do anything for anybody.”
Others sad he doesn’t get to see his children and grandchildren grow up, but all facing the same reality that he’s gone, wishing they had gotten a chance to say goodbye one last time.
“There’s not really a lot of words right now that I can put together to kind of describe what it is,” his daughter said. “It’s hard. I just love him. I miss him already. I don’t know where to go from here.”
KSP is still investigating the crash.
