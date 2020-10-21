FORECAST: A much warmer afternoon ahead

- FRIDAY: Rain showers break out early in the day and remain scattered all day
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers with a quick drop in temperatures expected
- WEEKEND: Wet at times and cool Saturday; Drier and warmer Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and downpours will quickly fade as they push into Southern Indiana through the early afternoon. The clouds may stream overhead at times but expect a gradual increase in sunshine later in the afternoon. Highs will vary from 60s north to around 80 south.
Tonight will be mild with lows in the 50s and low 60s under mostly clear skies.
Patchy fog is possible overnight and early tomorrow morning. Once the patchy fog clears out around mid morning Thursday, we’ll be left with a warm, mostly sunny day. Highs climb into the low 80s during the afternoon.
Expect mostly clear skies Thursday night as temperatures return to the 60s.
