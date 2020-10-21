FORECAST: Summer-like day before rain returns

After a foggy start, the rest of the day features sunny and warm conditions. (Source: Pixabay)
By Tawana Andrew | October 20, 2020 at 6:34 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 5:05 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • DENSE FOG ADVISORY for Jackson, Jennings Counties (IN) until 9 AM EDT
  • FRIDAY: Cold front increases rain chances
  • WEEKEND: Wet at times and cool Saturday; Drier and warmer Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This morning’s patchy fog mixes out around mid-morning, allowing us all to enjoy sunny skies for the rest of the day. Today will feel more like Summer than Fall as temperatures warm into the low 80s this afternoon. Skies remain mostly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s and low 60s.

While a few showers are possible early in the day, Friday’s main shower and thunderstorm chance looks to be in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs warm to near 80 degrees before rain chances really increase. Thunderstorms are likely early in the evening before the rain moves out overnight. Temperatures will drop as the front passes, tumbling into the 40s and 50s by Saturday morning.

Temperatures hold steady in the 50s on Saturday under cloudy skies with some spotty showers possible. Sunday looks warmer before another front brings showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast for Sunday night.

