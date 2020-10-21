Free rides to the polls offered by Breonna Taylor Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a major push to get people to the polls for early voting in Louisville. The Breonna Taylor Foundation and Louisville Urban League are teaming up to make it happen, offering shuttle service on several days before and on election day.
Voters in need of transportation can get a ride to the polls from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates:
- October 24 - Greater Friendship (2325 Osage Avenue)
- October 28 - Southern Star (2308 Algonquin Parkway)
- October 30 - Park Hill
- November 3 - Bates Memorial (620 Lampton Street)
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, space on bus is limited. Priority will be given to those who sign up, and then on a first-come basis.
Masks will be mandatory for all riders. Social distancing will be required for walk-ups.
