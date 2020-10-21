Goode Morning Weather Blog: Wednesday Update

Nice break coming from the gloomy skies and rain. Enjoy it! We will end the week on a rainy note. While Friday looks mild during the day even with the rain falling, expect a good 10-12° temperature drop as the front passes through at some point Friday evening. That will set the stage for spotty showers and a chilly Saturday. Sunday is looking better during the daytime as of now.
Next week remains ever-changing so stay close to the forecast. Here is today’s video on the latest thinking:
Have a Goode One!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.